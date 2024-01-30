Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 280 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $600.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

