Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

