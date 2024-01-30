Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL opened at $1,519.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,570.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,696.33. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,019.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

