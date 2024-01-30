Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

