Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.99 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 60.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

