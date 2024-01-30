Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

