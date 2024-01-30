Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 300.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $10,461,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.90.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 134,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

