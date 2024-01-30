Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 561,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,183. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

