Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,849,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after acquiring an additional 885,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.48. 43,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,288. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.85.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

