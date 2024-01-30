Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,968. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.