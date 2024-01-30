Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Visa by 7.6% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 5,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.85. 299,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,104. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average is $247.14. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $275.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

