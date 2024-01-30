Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWD traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,336. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

