Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.77. The company had a trading volume of 401,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

