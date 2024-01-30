Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haemonetics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

