Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $37.19

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.19, but opened at $35.95. Halliburton shares last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 3,589,388 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.