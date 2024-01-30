Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

