Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

HLIT has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

