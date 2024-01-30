Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

HLIT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 551.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 104,061 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Harmonic by 61.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 748,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,515 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

