Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,095,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,868,338 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $11.64.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,704,000 after purchasing an additional 603,429 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 847,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,805,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 95,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Harmonic by 78.5% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.