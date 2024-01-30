Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1,742.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $109.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.