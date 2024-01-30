Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hawkins by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hawkins

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.