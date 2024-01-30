HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by an average of 50.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $19.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.18 and a 200 day moving average of $261.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

