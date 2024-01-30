HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.70-21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75-70.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.55 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of HCA opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 456.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 549.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

