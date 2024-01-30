Head to Head Review: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) and AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and AddLife AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $161.76 million 4.87 -$139.80 million ($2.37) -7.54 AddLife AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AddLife AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioLife Solutions and AddLife AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 AddLife AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.58%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than AddLife AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and AddLife AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -66.04% -12.70% -10.26% AddLife AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats AddLife AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions



BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About AddLife AB (publ)



AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments. This segment also offers support, maintenance, advice, and training services. The Medtech segment provides medical device products for surgery, thoracic medicine, neurology, wound care, anaesthesia, intensive care, ear, nose and throat, ostomies, and home healthcare, as well as bathroom and kitchen assistive devices and assistive technology for disabled children. It operates in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Spain, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

