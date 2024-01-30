Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day moving average of $247.14. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $275.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

