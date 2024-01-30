Helium (HNT) One Day Volume Reaches $17.76 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $17.76 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $8.04 or 0.00018502 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,642,252 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

