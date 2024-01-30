Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.26, but opened at $38.68. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 830,171 shares traded.
The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 13.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
