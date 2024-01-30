Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

