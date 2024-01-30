Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of HFWA opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.