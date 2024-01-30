Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HFWA

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.