Hermez Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,954.38 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $140.65 million and $13,954.38 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00008908 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017150 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,228.33 or 0.99941139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010963 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00196225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.857018 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,785.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

