Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 4.5%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)'s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 45,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 491,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

