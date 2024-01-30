Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 4.5%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 45,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 491,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.