HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) PT Raised to $33.00

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HTBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
