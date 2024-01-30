Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 105,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOPE. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

