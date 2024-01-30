HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2756 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

HP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HP to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 6,576,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,881. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.