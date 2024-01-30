HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 3%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $629.00 and last traded at $628.32. 75,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 335,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $609.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.45 and its 200 day moving average is $510.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

