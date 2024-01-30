Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 947,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $568.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.