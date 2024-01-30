Humana (NYSE:HUM) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $391.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $597.00.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $520.25.

Shares of HUM opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.71. Humana has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

