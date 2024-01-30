Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.090-26.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 28.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $367.39. The stock had a trading volume of 374,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,805. Humana has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.80 and a 200 day moving average of $476.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $513.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

