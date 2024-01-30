Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $258.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

