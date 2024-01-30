Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 4.2%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.83. 230,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,561,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

Hut 8 Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$918.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 110.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. The business had revenue of C$16.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

