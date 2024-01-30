Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 136,847 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,969. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

