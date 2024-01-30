Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 37,901 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 65,624 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. 249,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,174. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.