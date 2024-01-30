Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 592.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.32. 370,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,171. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $179.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.