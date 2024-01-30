Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

