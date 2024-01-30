Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 439,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 233,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

