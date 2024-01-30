Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 171,626 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000. Comcast accounts for about 1.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.