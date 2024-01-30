Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $10.63 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,000. Williams Companies comprises 2.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

