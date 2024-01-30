Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

