Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $4.58 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,980 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $731,960,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $622.44. 1,010,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $636.25. The company has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

